Story highlights The men hold a meeting at Trump Tower in New York

Farage is the UK politician who led the Brexit movement

(CNN) Nigel Farage met with President-elect Donald Trump in New York on Saturday for what a Trump aide called "a very productive" meeting.

Farage, the head of the UK Independence Party and leader of the Brexit movement , was spotted in the lobby of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. He yelled out, "We're just tourists!" when reporters asked what he was doing there.

Later that day, Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, said the two met in the President-elect's residence inside.

"I think they enjoy each other's company, and they actually had a chance to talk about freedom and winning and what this all means for the world," Conway said.

Farage later posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter of him with Trump, who gives a thumbs-up for the camera.

