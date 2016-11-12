Story highlights
- The men hold a meeting at Trump Tower in New York
- Farage is the UK politician who led the Brexit movement
(CNN)Nigel Farage met with President-elect Donald Trump in New York on Saturday for what a Trump aide called "a very productive" meeting.
Farage, the head of the UK Independence Party and leader of the Brexit movement, was spotted in the lobby of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. He yelled out, "We're just tourists!" when reporters asked what he was doing there.
Later that day, Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, said the two met in the President-elect's residence inside.
"I think they enjoy each other's company, and they actually had a chance to talk about freedom and winning and what this all means for the world," Conway said.
Farage later posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter of him with Trump, who gives a thumbs-up for the camera.
"It was a great honour to spend time with Donald Trump today. He was relaxed, and full of good ideas. I'm confident he will be a good President," read the caption.
"His support for the US-UK relationship is very strong. This is a man with whom we can do business," Farage wrote.
A longtime Trump supporter, Farage introduced Trump at a rally in Mississippi in August and later worked in the spin room as a surrogate after the second presidential debate in October.
Trump made frequent references to Brexit throughout the campaign, saying it demonstrated the wish for change among voters frustrated with establishment politics.