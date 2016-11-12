Kellyanne Conway says chief of staff decision 'imminent'

Story highlights Kellyanne Conway says chief of staff decision is "imminent"

RNC chair Reince Priebus is said to currently be the front-runner

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's campaign adviser said Saturday that his decision on who will serve as his chief of staff is "imminent."

Kellyanne Conway did not provide further details on timing in speaking to reporters at Trump Tower in Manhattan. She mentioned Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus was interested in the job, but said there are "several people being considered" and that it was "Mr. Trump's decision ultimately."

Sources have told CNN Priebus is considered to be the front-runner for the job. But Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon, a close confidante of Trump's, is also in the running.

Sources told CNN Friday that an announcement could come as early as Monday. When asked Saturday when Trump's next public event will be, Conway said "in the next couple of days."

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have urged Trump to pick Priebus, telling Trump they believed the RNC chairman is the right choice and the best fit for the position, a source told CNN on Friday.

