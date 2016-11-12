Trump's old foes offer congratulations

Story highlights Each call was described as a cordial call of congratulations

Trump and the three men were at odds throughout the campaign

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump seems to be making amends with some of the establishment Republicans with whom he was at odds during his campaign

Within the last 24 hours, the President-elect has had phone conversations with 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney as well as primary rivals Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, CNN has learned.

Each call was described to CNN as a cordial message of congratulations.

Months earlier, the three men comprised some of Trump's most outspoken Republican opponents, and Trump attacked each of them during the primary and during the general election.

The exchanges seemed personal as Trump endorsed Romney in 2012, but the former Massachusetts governor failed to return the favor. And after Romney repeatedly criticized Trump for his rhetoric toward minorities, Trump ended up doing better with black and Latino voters than the 2012 candidate.

