- The protesters are angry about Trump's divisive comments
- There has been some violence, but protests have been mostly peaceful
(CNN)Thousands of Americans across the country have taken to the streets to voice anger over President-elect Donald Trump's ascension to the nation's highest political office.
The protesters are outraged over divisive comments that the Republican victor made during his presidential campaign about women, immigrants, Muslims, the LGBT community and other minorities. Many say his statements disqualify him from leading such a large and diverse nation, and fear that his words may embolden racists and bigots. Others point to his lack of political experience.
However, nearly all of the protesters are enraged that he beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton despite losing to her in the popular vote.
Though there have been some instances of violence, the protests have been largely peaceful, with participants raising signs calling for love, respect and a new president-elect.
For his part, Trump called the participants "professional protesters, incited by the media" before commending them for their "passion."
CNN has compiled a collection of some of the protesters' most creative and expressive signs:
The protesters are drawing attention to a wide range of issues from women's rights to the acceptance of refugees. However, one overarching theme runs through most of the civic actions: love and acceptance of all people, regardless of race, religion, sexuality or citizenship status.
The protesters believe that President-elect Trump has built his campaign largely on intolerance and hate. As such, many believe he is unfit to lead the United States.
Many participants have taken exception to Trump's vow to deport immigrants who are in the country illegally and to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep them out.
Arab- and Muslim-Americans are particularly angry at the President-elect for his disparaging remarks about Muslims, who he says should be forced to register with the government and be barred from entering the country.
A popular protest sign is an image of Trump emblazoned with the word "nope," which is a play on the popular "hope" poster that was used during President Barack Obama's presidential campaigns.
The slogan "Love trumps hate" can be seen on protest signs throughout the country. Clinton reiterated this in her concession speech Wednesday, saying, "Our campaign was never about one person or even one election, it was about the country we love and about building an America that's hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted."
Many protesters are angry with the President-elect for offensive comments that he has made about women, as well as his stance on abortion rights. They also point to the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Trump that they say should disqualify him from office.
The President-elect's previously stated position on preventing refugees from entering the United States has also raised the ire of protesters, who believe the country is morally obligated to resettle families escaping foreign wars and persecution.
Many of the protesters have taken a note from Britain's playbook in response to Brexit by wearing safety pins as a symbol of solidarity with minorities.
Most of all, protesters are annoyed that Donald Trump will assume the presidency despite losing the popular vote to Clinton, 47.3% to 47.8%, respectively. Many are calling for the Electoral College, which granted him the victory, to be abolished.