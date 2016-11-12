(CNN) Thousands of Americans across the country have taken to the streets to voice anger over President-elect Donald Trump's ascension to the nation's highest political office.

However, nearly all of the protesters are enraged that he beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton despite losing to her in the popular vote.

For his part, Trump called the participants "professional protesters, incited by the media" before commending them for their "passion."

Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

CNN has compiled a collection of some of the protesters' most creative and expressive signs:

Protesters hold a demonstration in Washington Square Park in New York City on Friday, November 11.

The protesters are drawing attention to a wide range of issues from women's rights to the acceptance of refugees. However, one overarching theme runs through most of the civic actions: love and acceptance of all people, regardless of race, religion, sexuality or citizenship status.

Siedric, right, and Sadio White step out of a hotel during their wedding to look at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Atlanta on November 11.

The protesters believe that President-elect Trump has built his campaign largely on intolerance and hate. As such, many believe he is unfit to lead the United States.

Protesters pass through a tunnel in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 12.

Many participants have taken exception to Trump's vow to deport immigrants who are in the country illegally and to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep them out.

People march in the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday, November 9.

Arab- and Muslim-Americans are particularly angry at the President-elect for his disparaging remarks about Muslims, who he says should be forced to register with the government and be barred from entering the country.

Demonstrators in Los Angeles on November 9.

A popular protest sign is an image of Trump emblazoned with the word "nope," which is a play on the popular "hope" poster that was used during President Barack Obama's presidential campaigns.

Demonstrators in Portland, Oregon on November 11.

The slogan "Love trumps hate" can be seen on protest signs throughout the country. Clinton reiterated this in her concession speech Wednesday, saying, "Our campaign was never about one person or even one election, it was about the country we love and about building an America that's hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted."

Demonstrators in Chicago on November 12.

Many protesters are angry with the President-elect for offensive comments that he has made about women, as well as his stance on abortion rights. They also point to the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Trump that they say should disqualify him from office.

Protesters in New York City on November 12.

The President-elect's previously stated position on preventing refugees from entering the United States has also raised the ire of protesters, who believe the country is morally obligated to resettle families escaping foreign wars and persecution.

Protesters outside Los Angeles City Hall on November 9.

Many of the protesters have taken a note from Britain's playbook in response to Brexit by wearing safety pins as a symbol of solidarity with minorities.

Protesters in Los Angeles on November 12.