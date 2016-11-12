The messy truth about the gulf between Trump and Clinton voters

Story highlights Van Jones went to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, before election to try to understand divisions

He discovered a yearning among all Americans to be heard

(CNN) The Messy Truth, a special program hosted by Van Jones, airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

I got tired of just sitting on the CNN set, talking about Donald Trump voters.

So, days before the 2016 election, I decided to fly into a battleground state -- and talk to them.

I visited Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where a major battle was fought in America's Civil War. I wanted to know one thing: Are we on the verge of another civil war?

What I learned surprised me. The answers are even more important, now that Trump has won.

