Breaking News

The messy truth about the gulf between Trump and Clinton voters

By Van Jones

Updated 7:24 AM ET, Mon November 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Messy Truth: Episode 1
messy truth episode 1 final _00062006

    JUST WATCHED

    The Messy Truth: Episode 1

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Messy Truth: Episode 1 10:21

Story highlights

  • Van Jones went to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, before election to try to understand divisions
  • He discovered a yearning among all Americans to be heard

Van Jones is president of Dream Corps and Rebuild the Dream, which promote innovative solutions for America's economy. He was President Barack Obama's green jobs adviser in 2009. A best-selling author, he is also founder of Green for All, a national organization working to build a green economy. Follow him on Twitter @VanJones68. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)I got tired of just sitting on the CNN set, talking about Donald Trump voters.

So, days before the 2016 election, I decided to fly into a battleground state -- and talk to them.
    I visited Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where a major battle was fought in America's Civil War. I wanted to know one thing: Are we on the verge of another civil war?
    What I learned surprised me. The answers are even more important, now that Trump has won.
    My film crew recorded our Gettysburg encounters in hopes they'd shed light on this tense moment in America.
    Read More
    FIRST EPISODE
    A local family invited me into their home one day after Trump made his own "Gettysburg Address" at a campaign appearance. I expected fireworks. And I got them. What I didn't expect was all the laughter -- or the tears.
    &#39;The Messy Truth&#39;: First episode
    messy truth episode 1 final _00062006

      JUST WATCHED

      'The Messy Truth': First episode

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    'The Messy Truth': First episode 10:21
    SECOND EPISODE
    Four moms sat on the front porch and debated Trump's candidacy. Even though they disagreed bitterly, I discovered their secret for remaining the best of friends.
    &#39;The Messy Truth&#39;: Second episode
    messy truth episode 2 final_00005407

      JUST WATCHED

      'The Messy Truth': Second episode

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    'The Messy Truth': Second episode 08:07
    THIRD EPISODE
    I encountered my toughest challenge: a young Trump supporter who wouldn't back down. Finding common ground seemed impossible. Then a tiny miracle happened.
    &#39;The Messy Truth&#39;: Third episode
    messy truth episode 3 final_00061026

      JUST WATCHED

      'The Messy Truth': Third episode

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    'The Messy Truth': Third episode 08:16
    What these conversations reinforced in my mind is the basic decency and dignity of the Trump voters. They are not blind to his flaws. They simply rank and balance his shortcomings differently than do his detractors.
    That's important for Trump's critics to know and understand.
    I left wanting to cultivate a deeper sense of empathy -- in myself and in our country. That's what we seem to be missing -- and secretly longing for.
    To be clear: This increase in empathy will not decrease our disagreements. After all, constructive disagreement and democratic debate is the basis of all progress. Democracies advance themselves through the creative use of our disagreements.
    But more empathy and understanding can keep us from needlessly inflaming one another, and this should create the conditions for a better understanding of our differences. Deeper insight can only help all sides.
    Therefore, I am inviting everyone who watches this series to have a #MessyTruth conversation.
    Talk (and listen) to someone with whom you don't agree. Ask questions about anything that doesn't sound right to you. But don't just fight back. Try to listen. In fact, before you respond at all, carefully repeat back what you hear -- just to make sure you truly understand the other person. Then share your own views and feelings. Be passionate. But be compassionate, too.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    Whatever you discover in the process, consider sharing it under the hashtag: #MessyTruth.
    Democracy doesn't just happen on Election Day at the polls. Democracy happens every day, through every interaction we have with each other.
    Our future depends on our ability to have these kinds of conversations all across the country.
    You may be surprised by what you uncover. There are hypocrisies, blind spots and surprising areas of agreement everywhere. Because the real truth is always a little messy.
    &#39;The Messy Truth&#39; trailer
    the messy truth full trailer_00015713

      JUST WATCHED

      'The Messy Truth' trailer

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    'The Messy Truth' trailer 02:04

    Video credits: "The Messy Truth" produced by Magic Labs Media and Meridian Hill Pictures; executive producers, Van Jones and Jana Carter; director, Brandon Kramer; producer, Lance Kramer, line producer, Michelle Aguilar; editors, Ellie Walton, Edwin Martinez and Sara Fusco; cinematographer, Brett Wiley; sound recordist, Andrew Kennedy; field producer, Chris Gorski; titles, Dan Sharkey; Trailer: Wheelhouse Creative.