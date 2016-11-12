Brazil GP: Lewis Hamilton keeps title hopes alive with pole start

Story highlights Mercedes driver Hamilton on pole for Brazil GP

He needs to win to stand a realistic chance of retaining title

Rosberg is 19 points ahead with two races left

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton is keeping his slim F1 title hopes alive by beating team mate and rival Nico Rosberg to pole position for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The British driver is 19 points behind his Mercedes colleague and really needs to win at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo Sunday to have any chance of taking the championship to a decider in Abu Dhabi.

He finished 0.1 seconds ahead of the German driver who is looking for his first world title.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen will start in third place, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel in the other Ferrari.

Daniel Riccardo, Romain Grosjean, Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso make up the rest of the top 10 on the grid.