Breaking News

Brazil GP: Lewis Hamilton keeps title hopes alive with pole start

Updated 1:22 PM ET, Sat November 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lewis Hamilton beat his rival Nico Rosberg to pole position in Brazil by a tenth of a second.
Lewis Hamilton beat his rival Nico Rosberg to pole position in Brazil by a tenth of a second.

Story highlights

  • Mercedes driver Hamilton on pole for Brazil GP
  • He needs to win to stand a realistic chance of retaining title
  • Rosberg is 19 points ahead with two races left

(CNN)Lewis Hamilton is keeping his slim F1 title hopes alive by beating team mate and rival Nico Rosberg to pole position for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The British driver is 19 points behind his Mercedes colleague and really needs to win at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo Sunday to have any chance of taking the championship to a decider in Abu Dhabi.
    He finished 0.1 seconds ahead of the German driver who is looking for his first world title.
    Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen will start in third place, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel in the other Ferrari.
    Daniel Riccardo, Romain Grosjean, Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso make up the rest of the top 10 on the grid.
    Read More
    Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/03/20/motorsport/motorsport-australia-gp-rosberg-alonso/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning in Albert Park&lt;/a&gt;. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Australia, March 20Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, winning in Albert Park. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton&#39;s charge. &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/04/03/motorsport/rosberg-mercedes-bahrain-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert &lt;/a&gt;to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Bahrain, April 3Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton's charge. Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/04/17/motorsport/chinese-gp-rosberg-vettel-kvyat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rosberg wins again &lt;/a&gt;to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    China, April 17In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but Rosberg wins again to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/01/motorsport/russian-grand-prix-sochi-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;moved into a 43-point lead.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Russia, May 1President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate moved into a 43-point lead.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/15/motorsport/spanish-grand-prix-max-verstappen-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;became the sport&#39;s youngest race-winner at 18&lt;/a&gt; ...
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Spain, May 15F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen became the sport's youngest race-winner at 18 ...
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Spain, May 15But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    The wait is over as Hamilton &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/29/motorsport/monaco-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton-wins-daniel-ricciardo-nico-rosberg-formula-one/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wins his first grand prix of 2016&lt;/a&gt; in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg&#39;s championship lead is cut to 24 points.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Monaco, May 29The wait is over as Hamilton wins his first grand prix of 2016 in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg's championship lead is cut to 24 points.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    &quot;Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,&quot; says Hamilton as he &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/12/motorsport/motorsport-canada-gp-hamilton-vettel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Canada, June 12"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee," says Hamilton as he dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/19/motorsport/motorsport-european-gp-rosberg-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg.&lt;/a&gt; Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Azerbaijan, June 19F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg. Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/03/motorsport/motorsport-austrian-gp-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to take the win&lt;/a&gt; while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Austria, July 3A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives to take the win while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/10/motorsport/britishgp-hamilton-rosberg-verstappen/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone.&lt;/a&gt; Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Britain, July 10Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone. Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/24/motorsport/hungarian-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thanks to a win in Budapest. &lt;/a&gt;The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Hungary, July 24Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 thanks to a win in Budapest. The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    At the final race before F1&#39;s summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/31/motorsport/lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg-daniel-ricciardo-max-verstappen-german-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Germany, July 31At the final race before F1's summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/08/28/motorsport/belgian-grand-prix-chaos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for his first win at the legendary circuit.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Belgium, August 28A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag for his first win at the legendary circuit.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/09/04/sport/monza-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to his first win at Monza&lt;/a&gt; and cuts Hamilton&#39;s championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Italy, September 4Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms to his first win at Monza and cuts Hamilton's championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    F1&#39;s night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/09/18/motorsport/singapore-f1-rosberg-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory.&lt;/a&gt; Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Singapore, September 18F1's night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory. Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. &quot;Oh no, no,&quot; moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/10/02/motorsport/malaysia-gp/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen&lt;/a&gt; to extend his lead to 23 points.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Malaysia, October 2Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. "Oh no, no," moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen to extend his lead to 23 points.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/10/09/motorsport/japanese-gp-rosberg-mercedes-hamilton/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2015/03/15/motorsport/motorsport-f1-standings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;championship standings.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Japan, October 9Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the championship standings.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors&#39; championship in Suzuka.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Japan, October 9Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors' championship in Suzuka.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/23/motorsport/us-gp-hamilton-rosberg/&quot;&gt; a win at the Circuit of The Americas&lt;/a&gt;. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second place finish.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    USA, October 23Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with a win at the Circuit of The Americas. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second place finish.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/30/motorsport/motorsport-mexico-gp-hamilton-rosberg/&quot;&gt; his first Mexico Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
    Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
    Mexico, October 30 Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning his first Mexico Grand Prix. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    mercedes hamilton rosberg australiamercedes hamilton rosberg bahrainmercedes hamilton rosberg chinaRosberg Putinmax verstappen wins in spainSpanish GP Rosberg Hamiltonmercedes hamilton rosberg monacomercedes hamilton rosberg canadamercedes hamilton rosberg bakumercedes hamilton rosberg austriaHamilton crowd surfingmercedes hamilton rosberg hungarymercedes hamilton rosberg germanyspa podium 2016mercedes hamilton rosberg italyRosberg triumphmotorsport lewis hamiltonmercedes hamilton rosberg japanmercedes team win 2016hamilton cut out 19 what a shot 1031
    Both Williams cars, driven by Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa, failed to make the last round of qualifying and will start lower down the grid.
    It will be particularly disappointing for Massa who is racing in his last home grand prix after announcing his retirement at the end of the season.
    It was the 60th pole of Hamilton's career -- but he has never won in Brazil so victory in Sunday's race will notch up another first at the birthplace of his hero Ayrton Senna.
    "I felt quite comfortable in qualifying as I have done all through the weekend," he told reporters after the session.
    Hamilton, the three-time world champion who is wearing a tribute helmet to Senna, added: "Nico generally has been going quicker as the weekend has gone on, but generally I have had it covered."

    Mercedes rivalry

    Rosberg, who is still favorite to take the championship, responded by saying: "Lewis was just marginally quicker in the end. Anyway, as we have seen this year, pole is not the guy who will necessarily win the race."
    The rivalry between the two Mercedes drivers is intense and has occasionally turned ugly. The pair collided in the Spanish Grand Prix in May, putting them both out of the race, and tensions have spilled over off the track too.
    Ahead of last year's podium ceremony at the US Grand Prix, Hamilton tossed a cap in Rosberg's direction only for the German to frustratedly sling it back -- Hamilton's had just clinched the world title with victory in Austin.
    But former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn told CNN he believes the situation can be managed.
    Ross Brawn: Picking the brains of F1&#39;s &#39;maestro&#39;
    Ross Brawn: Picking the brains of F1's 'maestro'

      JUST WATCHED

      Ross Brawn: Picking the brains of F1's 'maestro'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ross Brawn: Picking the brains of F1's 'maestro' 02:29
    "If you look at Prost-Senna or other situations where two drivers are fighting genuinely for a world championship, it's a pretty delicate situation," he said. "It's easy for that stuff to boil over.
    "I think it's a testament to both Nico and Lewis and the management of the team which has kept it fairly level."