Sebastien Buemi continues perfect start to Formula E season in Marrakech

(CNN) Sebastien Buemi continued his perfect start to the 2016/17 Formula E world championship with an emphatic win at the Marrakech ePrix on Saturday.

The Renault eDams followed up victory at the opening race on the streets of Hong Kong with another dominant drive at the Circuit Automobile Moulay El Hassan.

Buemi started down in seventh after he was handed a five-place grid penalty for running with an underweight fire extinguisher during qualifying, but ultimately it was no setback for the reigning world champion.

By the halfway point -- where drivers pit to switch to another fully charged car -- the Swiss was up to third with just Techeetah's Jean Eric Vergne and race leader Felix Rosenqvist ahead of him.

And with Vergne picking up a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane during the race, Buemi was soon left with just Rosenqvist to chase down.

