1,400 migrants rescued at sea

Story highlights Those rescued are "extremely relieved," Doctors Without Borders says

2016 is the deadliest year for migrants attempting to cross Mediterranean to Europe

(CNN) About 1,400 migrants were rescued Saturday in the Mediterranean, including more than 700 who were taken off a large wooden boat spotted before dawn, organizations involved in the rescues said.

Altogether, groups rescued migrants from six boats and a barge, the Italian coast guard said.

One of the groups, the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, or Medecins Sans Frontieres, said via Twitter that 797 people -- including 205 women and 22 children -- were transferred to its ship, the Argos.

Thankfully all are now safe but we had our heart in our mouth the whole time. It's 2016 & these #people have no other way to reach safety. pic.twitter.com/aUOAdWJClC — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) November 12, 2016

All of them were "extremely relieved to be on board" the Argos, MSF said.

The nongovernmental organization Migrant Offshore Aid Station, which was also involved in the rescue effort, said via Twitter that the situation was under control.