Story highlights All those rescued are "extremely relieved," Doctors Without Borders says

2016 is the deadliest year for migrants attempting to cross Mediterranean to Europe

(CNN) More than 900 migrants were rescued from boats in the Mediterranean in the space of only a few hours Saturday morning, according to the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, or Medecins Sans Frontieres.

The group said via Twitter that 797 people -- including 205 women and 22 children -- were now on its ship, the Argos. More than 700 were rescued from a large wooden boat spotted before dawn.

Thankfully all are now safe but we had our heart in our mouth the whole time. It's 2016 & these #people have no other way to reach safety. pic.twitter.com/aUOAdWJClC — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) November 12, 2016

All of them were "extremely relieved to be on board" the Argos, MSF said.

The nongovernmental organization Migrant Offshore Aid Station, which was also involved in the rescue effort, said via Twitter that the situation was under control.

#Update: @MSF_Sea also on site assisting in the rescue. Situation is under control & everyone on board will be transferred to the #Argos pic.twitter.com/9jIfXCqven — MOAS (@moas_eu) November 12, 2016

MSF highlighted the rescue of a woman named Rachel and her young son, who the group said had fled Eritrea and traveled across the Sahara before embarking on the sea crossing.