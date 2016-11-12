Breaking News

A woman and her son fleeing Eritrea are among the migrants rescued Saturday in the Mediterranean.
Story highlights

  • All those rescued are "extremely relieved," Doctors Without Borders says
  • 2016 is the deadliest year for migrants attempting to cross Mediterranean to Europe

(CNN)More than 900 migrants were rescued from boats in the Mediterranean in the space of only a few hours Saturday morning, according to the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, or Medecins Sans Frontieres.

The group said via Twitter that 797 people -- including 205 women and 22 children -- were now on its ship, the Argos. More than 700 were rescued from a large wooden boat spotted before dawn.
    All of them were "extremely relieved to be on board" the Argos, MSF said.
    The nongovernmental organization Migrant Offshore Aid Station, which was also involved in the rescue effort, said via Twitter that the situation was under control.
    MSF highlighted the rescue of a woman named Rachel and her young son, who the group said had fled Eritrea and traveled across the Sahara before embarking on the sea crossing.
    Another 129 people were rescued earlier from a rubber boat by another MSF ship, the Aquarius, the group said.
    3,800 dead ... and more on the way
    Despite the efforts of NGOs and European coast guard and naval vessels, many such migrants do not survive the perilous journey.
    In October, 2016 became the deadliest year for migrants crossing the Mediterranean bound for Europe, the UN refugee agency said. The number believed dead or missing at sea is more than 4,200 to date.
    Those seeking to make the journey from Libya are at greatest risk, the agency said.
    Libya is a popular jumping-off point for migrants seeking to reach Europe from North Africa. Smuggling networks are well-established there, and the lack of an effective central government makes the job of traffickers easier.
    Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey in October 2015.
    More than 1 million refugees and migrants escaped to Europe in 2015, the UN refugee agency said. 2016 has become the deadliest year for migrants crossing the Mediterranean bound for Europe.
    Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, October 4. Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis was on a Spanish rescue boat that encountered several crowded migrant boats. Messinis said the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old. "I've (seen) in my career a lot of death," he said. "I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different. Completely different."
    Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, October 4. Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis was on a Spanish rescue boat that encountered several crowded migrant boats. Messinis said the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old. "I've (seen) in my career a lot of death," he said. "I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different. Completely different."
    Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, in September 2015. Alan, his brother and their mother drowned while fleeing Syria. This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means "Flotsam of Humanity."
    Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, in September 2015. Alan, his brother and their mother drowned while fleeing Syria. This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means "Flotsam of Humanity."
    Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened in September 2015.
    Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened in September 2015.
    Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria's bitter conflict -- were stranded in a no-man's land on the border.
    Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria's bitter conflict -- were stranded in a no-man's land on the border.
    Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the Mediterranean from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Monday, August 29.
    Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the Mediterranean from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Monday, August 29.
    A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
    A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
    A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, France, on Tuesday, March 1. Part of the camp was being demolished -- and the inhabitants relocated -- in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
    A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, France, on Tuesday, March 1. Part of the camp was being demolished -- and the inhabitants relocated -- in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
    Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border-control fence on Monday, March 14.
    Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border-control fence on Monday, March 14.
    In September 2015, an excavator dumps life vests that were previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
    In September 2015, an excavator dumps life vests that were previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
    The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece on Friday, January 22.
    The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece on Friday, January 22.
    A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni on Saturday, March 19.
    A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni on Saturday, March 19.
    A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, in October 2015.
    A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, in October 2015.
    A ship crowded with migrants flips onto its side Wednesday, May 25, as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
    A ship crowded with migrants flips onto its side Wednesday, May 25, as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
    Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border on Monday, February 29, as tensions boiled over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
    Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border on Monday, February 29, as tensions boiled over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
    A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off Libya on Friday, May 27.
    A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off Libya on Friday, May 27.
    A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
    A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
    The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos on Sunday, November 1.
    The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos on Sunday, November 1.
    Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, in September 2015.
    Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, in September 2015.
    A Belgian sailor throws life vests to refugees during a search-and-rescue mission off the Libyan coast in June 2015.
    A Belgian sailor throws life vests to refugees during a search-and-rescue mission off the Libyan coast in June 2015.
    Afghan migrants sit next to drying laundry at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, November 4.
    Afghan migrants sit next to drying laundry at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, November 4.
    Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
    Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
    Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely fleeing war-ravaged Syria -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
    Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely fleeing war-ravaged Syria -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
    Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
    Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
    Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015.
    Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015. How to help the ongoing migrant crisis
    But the crossing can be treacherous, with too many migrants -- some fleeing war or persecution, others seeking a better life -- crammed into what are often barely seaworthy boats.
    The European Union border agency, Frontex, said Monday it had helped in the rescue of more than 87,000 people between January and October in its operations off Italy and Greece.
    'These crossings are nothing but fatal'