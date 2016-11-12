Story highlights It's the second weekend that protesters take over downtown Seoul

Families, students and unions call for the President's resignation

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Massive protests roiled Seoul for the second consecutive weekend as hundreds of thousands of angry South Koreans took to the streets Saturday calling for President Park Geun-hye's resignation.

The march, which included families with young children, students -- some in school uniforms -- and union members, came as opposition to Park mounts following her unprecedented admission that she shared classified information with someone who lacked the necessary security clearance.

It was one of the biggest anti-government protests the country has seen in decades.

Four officers were injured during the demonstrations, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, which cited police. Twenty-six protesters were taken to hospital with injuries and a further 29 were treated at the scene of the protests, Yonhap quoted the Fire Department as saying.

It is unclear how the police and protesters were injured.

