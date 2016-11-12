Breaking News

Australia to resettle refugees in US under 'one-off' deal

By James Griffiths and Jennifer Deaton, CNN

Updated 10:07 PM ET, Sun November 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

nauru child detainees pkg watson amanpour _00033417
nauru child detainees pkg watson amanpour _00033417

    JUST WATCHED

    Horrific abuse claims in Nauru detention center

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Horrific abuse claims in Nauru detention center 04:14

Story highlights

  • Some 1,300 people are being held in Australian offshore detention centers
  • New deal would see at least some of them transferred to the US

(CNN)Australia will transfer hundreds of refugees currently held in offshore detention centers to the United States in a landmark deal announced Sunday.

The plan is a "one-off agreement. It will not be repeated," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said at a press conference.
    Turnbull added that the deal would only be available "to those currently in the regional processing centers" and will prioritize "women, children and families."
    Around 1,300 people are currently being held in offshore detention on the Pacific Island nation of Nauru, and Papua New Guinea's Manus Island.
    Shirdel Eskandari Khah is one of them. He has a young son and has been on Nauru for two and a half years, and told CNN he is "really happy" about the deal.
    Read More
    The majority of the detainees come from the Middle East and South Asia, with Iran and Afghanistan providing the bulk of the refugees.

    'Open-air prison'

    Last month, Amnesty International accused the Australian government of turning Nauru into an "open-air prison."
    Numerous human rights abuses have been documented at the centers.
    In October, a UN committee report found multiple cases of "attempted suicide, self-immolation, acts of self-harm and depression" among children who had lived in prolonged "detention-like conditions."
    Support for the offshore detention system -- which has cost Australia upwards of $7.3 billion, according to Amnesty -- remains strong in Canberra. Turnbull recently introduced new legislation that would prevent refugees and asylum seekers from ever settling in Australia if they came to the country by boat.
    During the general election earlier this year, opposition leader Bill Shorten pledged a "more humane and safer approach to asylum seekers," but his Labor party remains committed to offshore detention.
    Critics of the system operate under an "atmosphere of fear, censorship and retaliation," a UN investigator warned last month.
    An image on the Facebook site &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/Free-the-Children-NAURU-839867502797443/?fref=nf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Free the Children NAURU,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; uploaded in November, 2015, shows a small child with a tally of how long they have been on the island.
    Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru
    An image on the Facebook site "Free the Children NAURU," uploaded in November, 2015, shows a small child with a tally of how long they have been on the island.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    At the end of 2015, 537 people were being held in the Nauru detention center. Of those, 68 were children.
    Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru
    At the end of 2015, 537 people were being held in the Nauru detention center. Of those, 68 were children.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    At the end of 2015, of the 1,792 people being held in Australian immigration facilities, 23.2% had been held for more than 730 days, or more than two years.
    Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru
    At the end of 2015, of the 1,792 people being held in Australian immigration facilities, 23.2% had been held for more than 730 days, or more than two years.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    The children are being held on Nauru while their families&#39; claims for asylum are processed. Many fled war-torn countries and entered Australian waters by boat. The Australian government says they&#39;ll never be resettled in the country.
    Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru
    The children are being held on Nauru while their families' claims for asylum are processed. Many fled war-torn countries and entered Australian waters by boat. The Australian government says they'll never be resettled in the country.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Australia reopened its controversial offshore processing centers in 2012, after a surge in arrivals of unseaworthy boats. In 2013, families with children were transferred to Nauru until their claims could be processed.
    Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru
    Australia reopened its controversial offshore processing centers in 2012, after a surge in arrivals of unseaworthy boats. In 2013, families with children were transferred to Nauru until their claims could be processed.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    The Australian government says the number of children in immigration detention centers dropped steadily between 2013 and 2015. However, numbers have leveled off since February 2015.
    Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru
    The Australian government says the number of children in immigration detention centers dropped steadily between 2013 and 2015. However, numbers have leveled off since February 2015.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    On average, detainees spend 445 days in detention facilities while their claims are processed, according to government figures.
    Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru
    On average, detainees spend 445 days in detention facilities while their claims are processed, according to government figures.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    The conditions endured by children at the Nauru detention facility have been the subject of a government inquiry, which investigated claims of sexual and physical abuse.
    Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru
    The conditions endured by children at the Nauru detention facility have been the subject of a government inquiry, which investigated claims of sexual and physical abuse.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    The Moss Review found that many asylum seekers in the detention center were apprehensive about their personal safety. It found that some instances of sexual and physical assault were not being reported.
    Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru
    The Moss Review found that many asylum seekers in the detention center were apprehensive about their personal safety. It found that some instances of sexual and physical assault were not being reported.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    The Australian government accepted all 19 recommendations made in the report. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton vowed to tighten security at the center, saying &quot;I find the thought of anybody, in particular children, being sexually assaulted&lt;br /&gt; completely abhorrent.&quot;
    Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru
    The Australian government accepted all 19 recommendations made in the report. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton vowed to tighten security at the center, saying "I find the thought of anybody, in particular children, being sexually assaulted
    completely abhorrent."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    10 nauru children christmas 701 nauru children 82702 nauru children 80803 nauru children 90404 nauru children christmas 105 nauru children christmas 207 nauru children christmas 406 nauru children christmas 308 nauru children christmas 5 09 nauru children christmas 6

    'Not a plan'

    Speaking Sunday, Turnbull did not set out a time frame for the deal, nor did he offer any information on how many refugees would be covered by it.
    The deal will be administered by the UN High Commission on Refugees, Turnbull said, and "will take time."
    In a statement, the Human Rights Law Center criticized the government's announcement as being "full of holes."
    "No time frame. No numbers. No detail on what the government will do with the hundreds of innocent people who will be left behind. It's not a plan," HRLC's director of legal advocacy Daniel Webb said.
    "This ugly chapter in our history only closes when every single man, woman and child suffering at our government's hand on Nauru and Manus is finally rebuilding their lives in safety. No one can be left behind."
    Oxfam Australia issued a statement calling on the government to "bring to Australia anyone not covered by the agreement with the United States."
    A protester holds a sign calling for the closure of offshore detention camps.
    A protester holds a sign calling for the closure of offshore detention camps.

    Trump threat?

    The resettlement deal has been signed between the Turnbull and Obama administrations, and it is unclear how, if at all, it might be affected by Donald Trump's coming to power.
    Speaking in New Zealand Sunday, Secretary of State John Kerry said that the US had "agreed to consider referrals from UNHCR on refugees now residing in Nauru and in Papua New Guinea."
    He did not respond to a question about whether the deal could be overturned by Trump.
    Khah, the refugee on Nauru who CNN spoke with, said he thinks Trump is much better than Australian politicians.

    CNN's Pamela Boykoff contributed to this report