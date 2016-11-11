Breaking News

'Mud dragon' dinosaur unearthed by dynamite at Chinese construction site

An artist's impression of the feathered Tongtianlong limosus. A paper on its discovery was published in Nature Scientific Reports on November 10, 2016.
An artist's impression of the feathered Tongtianlong limosus.
The discovery of the hualianceratops, from the same family of dinosaurs as the triceratops, was announced December 9 2015. Its fossils were discovered in the Gobi Desert, western China.
The discovery of the hualianceratops, from the same family of dinosaurs as the triceratops, was announced December 9 2015. Its fossils were discovered in the Gobi Desert, western China.
In 2005, Xu Xing and a group Chinese paleontologists excavated the bones of this giant bird-like dinosaur. It's believed to be 8 meters long and weigh 1.4 tons. Its arms were long and legs were bird-like.
In 2005, Xu Xing and a group Chinese paleontologists excavated the bones of this giant bird-like dinosaur. It's believed to be 8 meters long and weigh 1.4 tons. Its arms were long and legs were bird-like.
Revealed in 1996, this was the very first feathered fossil to be unearthed and offered the first evidence that birds are descended from dinosaurs.
Revealed in 1996, this was the very first feathered fossil to be unearthed and offered the first evidence that birds are descended from dinosaurs.
At nine meters long and weighing more than 1.4 tonnes, it's the largest feathered animal known to have lived. Named by Xu in 2012, it's been described as a feathered Tyrannosaur.
At nine meters long and weighing more than 1.4 tonnes, it's the largest feathered animal known to have lived. Named by Xu in 2012, it's been described as a feathered Tyrannosaur.
Xu announced the discovery of the four-winged microraptor in 2003 although scientists believe it glided rather than flew -- shedding light on how birds' ancestors learned to fly.
Xu announced the discovery of the four-winged microraptor in 2003 although scientists believe it glided rather than flew -- shedding light on how birds' ancestors learned to fly.
This mule-sized, four-winged dinosaur was discovered in Liaoning Province. At two-meters high, it's the largest winged dinosaur found but although its short arms have substantial quill like feathers, researchers think it couldn't fly. It was memorably described by one paleontologist as a "fluffy feathered poodle from hell."
This mule-sized, four-winged dinosaur was discovered in Liaoning Province. At two-meters high, it's the largest winged dinosaur found but although its short arms have substantial quill like feathers, researchers think it couldn't fly. It was memorably described by one paleontologist as a "fluffy feathered poodle from hell."
This unusual dinosaur with bat-like wings existed for a very short time 160 million years ago during the Jurassic Period.
This unusual dinosaur with bat-like wings existed for a very short time 160 million years ago during the Jurassic Period.
This parrot-sized species of dinosaur had only finger. It was discovered in Inner Mongolia and named after the city of Linhe.
This parrot-sized species of dinosaur had only finger. It was discovered in Inner Mongolia and named after the city of Linhe.
Paleontologists discovered a 50-ft "dragon" dinosaur species in 2006 in southwestern China's Chongqing. The species is thought to have roamed the earth 160 million years ago in the Late Jurassic period.
Paleontologists discovered a 50-ft "dragon" dinosaur species in 2006 in southwestern China's Chongqing. The species is thought to have roamed the earth 160 million years ago in the Late Jurassic period.
Named by Xu in 2006, this dinosaur, half the size of a man, may have had a coat of primitive feathers.
Named by Xu in 2006, this dinosaur, half the size of a man, may have had a coat of primitive feathers.
Hong Kong (CNN)The fossilized remains of a new species of winged dinosaur have been discovered in southern China by construction workers, who almost destroyed it with dynamite.

The fossilized corpse was unearthed at a construction site in the city of Ganzhou when workers blasted away surrounding rock with TNT.
Named Tongtianlong limosus, the dinosaur was a winged and feathered ancient ancestor to modern birds. The fossil is estimated to be from the Cretaceous period, making it between 66 and 72 million years old.
    The discovery was originally reported by the journal Nature Scientific Reports on Thursday.
    The report said that the dinosaur died trapped in mud with its beaked head titled upwards and wings extended, where it remained frozen in time until it was exposed by dynamite.
    China is enjoying a golden age of paleontology and has been at heart of many of the latest discoveries, particularly of feathered fossils that have shown a direct link between dinosaurs and birds.
    Meet China's top dinosaur hunter
    'Mysterious'

    Tongtianlong limosus is a Chinese translation for "muddy dragon on the road to heaven," a name which refers to the curious way in which the dinosaur died.
    "Judging by the fine state of preservation, the specimen probably was originally complete or nearly complete. However, some portions of the skeleton are missing... This is because the specimen was collected by workers at an active construction site," the report says.
    It belongs to a group of dinosaurs called oviraptorosaurs, which have shortened, toothless skulls.
    "Although once among the most mysterious of dinosaurs, oviraptorosaurs are becoming better understood with the discovery of many new fossils in Asia and North America," the journal said.