Anti-Trump protests spread across nation

Story highlights
- Protesters block traffic on interstate highway in Miami and Iowa City
- Crowd gathers outside Trump Tower in New York
(CNN)Thousands of people from Honolulu to Miami marched down streets and interstates Friday to vent their anger about the election of Donald Trump.
One of the biggest crowds gathered outside Trump Tower in New York, where Shoshi "Rabin" Rabinowitz explained her motivation: "Words can't describe how disgusted I am that he was elected over Hillary (Clinton)."
This was the third night of protests since Trump's election and comes after Thursday night's sometimes violent street protests in at least 25 cities. More demonstrations are expected through the weekend.
In Miami, hundreds of people walked down Biscayne Boulevard chanting "Love Trumps Hate" and carrying signs with messages such as "How many judges will it take to ruin America?" video from CNN affiliate WSVN showed.
Much of the group walked onto Interstate 395 and surrounded cars. Four lanes of traffic came to a standstill, WSVN video showed.
Interstate 80 in Iowa City, Iowa, was shut down briefly by about 75 protesters, Sgt. Chris Akers with the Iowa City Police Department said.
"The group started downtown and then wove their way onto the interstate, shutting it down for about 15 or 20 minutes," he said. "We were able to provide traffic control and escorted them back downtown. Then they dispersed." Nobody was arrested, he said.
Angry crowds gathered once again outside the 58-story Trump Tower, the President-elect's home in New York.
"I think he needs to really address all the divisive, hateful things he's said in the past and recant them, denounce them," Nick Truesdale said in New York.
Trump tweeted twice about the protests. On Thursday night he said, "Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!"
He was more conciliatory Friday morning, saying: "Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!"
Protests occurred in many other cities, including in New Haven, Connecticut; Orlando, Florida; Chicago; Boston; Asheville, North Carolina; Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee; Ohio State University in Columbus; and high schools in Denver and Omaha.
The groups are angry about policies Trump has promised to enforce concerning immigration, the environment, LGBT rights and other issued.
The Facebook page for a protest planned in Burlington, Vermont, said: "Come protest the xenophobia, racism, homophobia, misogyny,and climate science denial of the Trump/Pence regime!! Come show your support for our Muslim, queer, immigrant, and female family!!"
In Portland, Oregon, city officials appealed Friday for calm after a Thursday night protest by about 4,000 people turned violent. Windows on businesses were broken and a car dealership was vandalized. Twenty-five people were arrested.
"We had some anarchists who hijacked that event and did terrible damage to our neighbors and friends," Mayor Charlie Hales said at a news conference. "They spread violence and fear and detracted from the legitimate exercise of those First Amendment rights."
In Boston, hundreds of people gathered in Boston Common for a "Love Rally in the Common." Organizers said on Facebook: "Let's unite together to peacefully show all of those whom Donald Trump or his supporters have put down that we still care about them, and to give them an opportunity to have their voices be heard."
A similar rally was held in Washington Square in New York, the Facebook page said. "Spread love and peace through the country, and help start the movement #LoveStillTrumpsHate."