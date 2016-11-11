Anti-Trump protests spread across nation

Story highlights Protesters block traffic on interstate highway in Miami and Iowa City

Crowd gathers outside Trump Tower in New York

(CNN) Thousands of people from Honolulu to Miami marched down streets and interstates Friday to vent their anger about the election of Donald Trump.

One of the biggest crowds gathered outside Trump Tower in New York, where Shoshi "Rabin" Rabinowitz explained her motivation: "Words can't describe how disgusted I am that he was elected over Hillary (Clinton)."

This was the third night of protests since Trump's election and comes after Thursday night's sometimes violent street protests in at least 25 cities. More demonstrations are expected through the weekend.

Donald Trump has got to go!!! Come out ✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼 A photo posted by Luis (@lmed305) on Nov 11, 2016 at 2:53pm PST

In Miami, hundreds of people walked down Biscayne Boulevard chanting "Love Trumps Hate" and carrying signs with messages such as "How many judges will it take to ruin America?" video from CNN affiliate WSVN showed.

#iowacity A photo posted by Dalina Aimée (@dalinaaimee) on Nov 11, 2016 at 3:37pm PST

Much of the group walked onto Interstate 395 and surrounded cars. Four lanes of traffic came to a standstill, WSVN video showed.

