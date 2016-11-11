Breaking News

Anti-Trump protesters march for 3rd night; Portland police call it a 'riot'

By Azadeh Ansari, CNN

Updated 8:33 AM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

Story highlights

  • As many as 185 protesters arrested in Los Angeles, police say
  • Portland police tweet of "extensive criminal and dangerous behavior"

(CNN)Thousands protesting Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election took to the streets for a third night of demonstrations and vigils in several US cities.

An anti-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon, revved up as protesters confronted police Thursday night. What started out as a peaceful march, with more than 4,000 people, quickly turned violent.
    Over the course of the evening, "anarchists" in the crowd threw objects at officers, vandalized local businesses and damaged cars, Portland Police Sgt. Pete Simpson said.
    Protesters marched through Portland&#39;s streets Thursday night.
    Protesters marched through Portland's streets Thursday night.
    Police publicly declared a "riot" due to "extensive criminal and dangerous behavior" and called the protest "unlawful," according to posts on the department's Twitter page.
    The crowd was dispersed using "less lethal munitions" and at least 26 protesters were arrested, police said.
    Protests and marches continued in other US cities including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Minneapolis, Baltimore, Dallas and Oakland, California.
    A protester kicks a bank&#39;s window during Thurdsay night&#39;s protest in Portland.
    A protester kicks a bank's window during Thurdsay night's protest in Portland.
    The mood in the streets where protesters marched was as varied as the locations.
    Some of the roughly 1,000 protesters in Oakland broke store windows, left graffiti on buildings and threw M-80 firecrackers, Molotov cocktails and bottles at police officers, authorities said.
    Eleven people were arrested in Oakland, including someone who had seven Molotov cocktails in his possession, police said. Some of those arrested are accused of assaulting police officers.
    In Los Angeles, about 185 protesters were arrested Thursday night into Friday morning, police Officer Norma Eisenman said -- including some on suspicion of blocking roads, and minors accused of violating curfew.
    People gathered outside Los Angeles' City Hall chanting "not my president." As in Oakland, there were reports of people throwing rocks and bottles at police officers and vandalizing police cars with graffiti, CNN affiliate ABC reported. At least one person was held on suspicion of assaulting an officer, Eisenman said.
    Demonstrators flood the 101 freeway as they protest President-Elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10.
    Demonstrators flood the 101 freeway as they protest President-Elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10.
    Anti President-elect Donald Trump protesters chant outside the White House on November 10.
    Anti President-elect Donald Trump protesters chant outside the White House on November 10.
    Protesters set an effigy of Donald Trump afire outside Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, November 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/election-results-reaction-streets/index.html&quot;&gt;Tens of thousands rallied in at least 25 US cities&lt;/a&gt; to protest Trump&#39;s unexpected victory in the divisive 2016 presidential election. Dozens were arrested.
    Protesters set an effigy of Donald Trump afire outside Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, November 9. Tens of thousands rallied in at least 25 US cities to protest Trump's unexpected victory in the divisive 2016 presidential election. Dozens were arrested.
    Demonstrators march down Second Avenue in Seattle on November 9.
    Demonstrators march down Second Avenue in Seattle on November 9.
    A protester yells during an anti-Trump rally in Boston on November 9.
    A protester yells during an anti-Trump rally in Boston on November 9.
    Police respond to a fire set by anti-Trump protesters in Oakland, California, on November 9. Police said some protesters threw Molotov cocktails, rocks and fireworks at officers.&lt;br /&gt;
    Police respond to a fire set by anti-Trump protesters in Oakland, California, on November 9. Police said some protesters threw Molotov cocktails, rocks and fireworks at officers.
    Clair Sheehan takes part in a protest against the President-elect in downtown Seattle on November 9.
    Clair Sheehan takes part in a protest against the President-elect in downtown Seattle on November 9.
    A crowd gathers in front of the White House in Washington for a candlelight vigil on November 9.
    A crowd gathers in front of the White House in Washington for a candlelight vigil on November 9.
    Protesters display anti-Trump signs near Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on November 9.
    Protesters display anti-Trump signs near Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on November 9.
    One demonstrator consoles another during a protest at Washington Square Park in New York on November 9.
    One demonstrator consoles another during a protest at Washington Square Park in New York on November 9.
    Anti-Trump protesters take to the streets in Philadelphia on November 9.
    Anti-Trump protesters take to the streets in Philadelphia on November 9.
    A protester holds up a &quot;Dump Trump&quot; sign in downtown Seattle on November 9.
    A protester holds up a "Dump Trump" sign in downtown Seattle on November 9.
    Thousands march down Fifth Avenue in New York on November 9. Authorities estimated as many as 5,000 people protested the real estate mogul&#39;s victory outside Trump Tower.
    Thousands march down Fifth Avenue in New York on November 9. Authorities estimated as many as 5,000 people protested the real estate mogul's victory outside Trump Tower.
    Protesters rally against Trump in New York&#39;s Union Square on November 9.
    Protesters rally against Trump in New York's Union Square on November 9.
    Demonstrators march past Radio City Music Hall in New York on November 9.
    Demonstrators march past Radio City Music Hall in New York on November 9.
    People listen to speakers protesting Trump&#39;s election in Seattle on November 9. Many cited the polarizing tenor of his campaign that they say stoked xenophobic fears.
    People listen to speakers protesting Trump's election in Seattle on November 9. Many cited the polarizing tenor of his campaign that they say stoked xenophobic fears.
    A woman argues with police officers during a protest in New York on November 9. Erin Michelle Threlfall, the woman pictured, told &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/5824aa40e4b0270d9a2ad89e?timestamp=1478799395467&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Huffinton Post &lt;/a&gt;she was attempting to intervene on behalf a man she says the police were beating. &quot;&#39;He was just crossing the street! He was being peaceful! Stop hitting him!&#39; And they hit harder. So I screamed louder.&quot; Threlfall told The Huffington Post.
    A woman argues with police officers during a protest in New York on November 9. Erin Michelle Threlfall, the woman pictured, told The Huffinton Post she was attempting to intervene on behalf a man she says the police were beating. "'He was just crossing the street! He was being peaceful! Stop hitting him!' And they hit harder. So I screamed louder." Threlfall told The Huffington Post.
    Demonstrators gather before the start of an anti-Trump rally on Boston Common on November 9.
    Demonstrators gather before the start of an anti-Trump rally on Boston Common on November 9.
    Sasha Savenko, left, and Sydney Kane join thousands of protesters in Seattle on November 9.
    Sasha Savenko, left, and Sydney Kane join thousands of protesters in Seattle on November 9.
    Crowds rally outside Trump Tower in New York on November 9. Fifteen protesters were arrested there for disorderly conduct, a police spokesman said.&lt;br /&gt;
    Crowds rally outside Trump Tower in New York on November 9. Fifteen protesters were arrested there for disorderly conduct, a police spokesman said.
    Charles Watkins speaks out at a Trump protest rally in Denver on November 9.
    Charles Watkins speaks out at a Trump protest rally in Denver on November 9.
    Outside the White House on Thursday night, protesters gathered with signs, some of which said "Donald Trump is a racist."
    Many demonstrations were peaceful, if not tense and somber.
    In Philadelphia, protester Deb Bentzel said that "as a woman and someone who believes all people, regardless of their race, religion or citizenship status should be supported and embraced by this country," she marched to reject "the racism, hate, misogyny and fear that this man (Trump) projects and fosters in others."
    In Minneapolis, protester Lauren Peck shared similar sentiments as she gathered with others at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, named for the late US senator and Vice President Hubert Humphrey, at the University of Minnesota.
    Cars at a Toyota dealership in Portland were smashed during Thursday night&#39;s protests.
    Cars at a Toyota dealership in Portland were smashed during Thursday night's protests.
    "I feel it's important to voice that I have serious concerns about this President-elect and the racism, sexism, xenophobia and so much more that does not represent me or so many in my life. The mood here is peaceful, positive and energetic," Peck said.
    Trump tweeted that the demonstrations that began hours after polls closed Tuesday night were "very unfair."
    Trump's presidency 'needs to be opposed'
    Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore also joined the pack of protesters outside Trump Tower in New York this week.
    Portland police said they used pepper spray to disperse protesters after the demonstrators threw things at the officers.
    Portland police said they used pepper spray to disperse protesters after the demonstrators threw things at the officers.
    "I was very proud of the fact that so many people came out because his presidency needs to be opposed right now," Moore told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight" Thursday.
    "Literally thousands of people coming down the street and I just joined them," Moore said. "There's a lot of fear and a lot of panic amongst a lot of people right now."

    CNN's Sheena Jones, Emanuella Grinberg and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.