Nina Carberry: Pregnant jockey to miss rest of season

(CNN) One of the world's leading female amateur jump jockeys is set to miss the rest of the season ... but for the best possible reason.

Nina Carberry announced Friday that she is expecting her first child with husband Ted Walsh Jr.

"I am going to miss the rest of the season as I am delighted to announce that I am expecting my first baby," she said.

"I would like to thank all the owners and trainers who have supported me and I wish them every success in the season ahead."

