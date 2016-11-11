Breaking News

Mongooses invade golf tournament - again

Updated 10:53 AM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A mongoose joins the gallery during the 2016 Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City, South Africa.
Photos:
A mongoose joins the gallery during the 2016 Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City, South Africa.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
About 20 mongooses ran on to the course on Thursday while more were spotted Friday.
Photos:
About 20 mongooses ran on to the course on Thursday while more were spotted Friday.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Not to be outdone, a baboon streaks across the fairway of the Gary Player Golf Course Friday.
Photos:
Not to be outdone, a baboon streaks across the fairway of the Gary Player Golf Course Friday.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
The Sun City course is a wildlife haven, and the neighboring Lost City Golf Course boasts a water hazard containing Nile crocodiles.
Photos:
The Sun City course is a wildlife haven, and the neighboring Lost City Golf Course boasts a water hazard containing Nile crocodiles.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Baboons wander in the rough at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
Photos:
Baboons wander in the rough at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
In 2014, English golfer Luke Donald was forced to dodge a fast moving baboon while playing at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
Photos:
In 2014, English golfer Luke Donald was forced to dodge a fast moving baboon while playing at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
Mongoose golfGettyImages-621890120 (1)GettyImages-622328146GettyImages-622328578GettyImages-622328714 (1)GettyImages-78145282

Story highlights

  • Mongooses invade Nedbank Golf Challenge
  • Second day animals have appeared
  • Video on Thursday showed mongooses dashing across 16th green

(CNN)Watch out, watch out, there's a mongoose about.

A group of the furry feliforms returned to the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, Friday as players took part in the second round of the European Tour event.
    A video posted to the European Tour Twitter account showed the mongoose party frolicking alongside the course with bewildered golfers looking on.
    Play was briefly disrupted Thursday when between 15 and 20 mongooses made a dash across the 16th green.
    READ: Golf's green 'gardener' creates eco-friendly course
    Read More
    At one point, it looked like Victor Dubuisson's ball was in danger of being spirited off by the curious pack. Fortunately, golf etiquette prevailed and they left it alone.
    Masters champion Danny Willett also tweeted about his encounter with the local mongoose population Thursday.
    "Very hot today in Sun City!! These little fellas getting some shade," Willett wrote, alongside a picture of a band of mongooses relaxing away from the glare of the sun.
    The Nedbank Golf Challenge takes place at the Gary Player Country Club, which has been known to attract a range of wildlife.
    English golfer Luke Donald was forced to dodge a marauding baboon in 2014, while a water hazard on the 13th hole at nearby Lost City Golf Course contains Nile crocodiles, according to the venue's website.
    READ: Golfer pokes reptile with club
    Yet the Sun City courses aren't the only golf venues to attract a wide variety of fauna.
    Earlier this week, a monkey sauntered onto one of the fairways of the El Camaleon course, venue for the OHL Classic PGA Tour event in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
    Last month a six-foot python slithered across a green at the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
    And during the Rio 2016 Olympic golf tournament, Sweden's Henrik Stenson approached what appeared to be a basking caiman before poking it with his club.
    Like this story? Get more at cnn.com/golf
    As if golf isn't a hard enough game already.