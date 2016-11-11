Story highlights
(CNN)Watch out, watch out, there's a mongoose about.
A group of the furry feliforms returned to the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, Friday as players took part in the second round of the European Tour event.
A video posted to the European Tour Twitter account showed the mongoose party frolicking alongside the course with bewildered golfers looking on.
Play was briefly disrupted Thursday when between 15 and 20 mongooses made a dash across the 16th green.
At one point, it looked like Victor Dubuisson's ball was in danger of being spirited off by the curious pack. Fortunately, golf etiquette prevailed and they left it alone.
Masters champion Danny Willett also tweeted about his encounter with the local mongoose population Thursday.
"Very hot today in Sun City!! These little fellas getting some shade," Willett wrote, alongside a picture of a band of mongooses relaxing away from the glare of the sun.
The Nedbank Golf Challenge takes place at the Gary Player Country Club, which has been known to attract a range of wildlife.
English golfer Luke Donald was forced to dodge a marauding baboon in 2014, while a water hazard on the 13th hole at nearby Lost City Golf Course contains Nile crocodiles, according to the venue's website.
Yet the Sun City courses aren't the only golf venues to attract a wide variety of fauna.
Earlier this week, a monkey sauntered onto one of the fairways of the El Camaleon course, venue for the OHL Classic PGA Tour event in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Last month a six-foot python slithered across a green at the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
And during the Rio 2016 Olympic golf tournament, Sweden's Henrik Stenson approached what appeared to be a basking caiman before poking it with his club.
As if golf isn't a hard enough game already.