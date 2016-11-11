Story highlights Mongooses invade Nedbank Golf Challenge

Second day animals have appeared

Video on Thursday showed mongooses dashing across 16th green

(CNN) Watch out, watch out, there's a mongoose about.

A group of the furry feliforms returned to the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, Friday as players took part in the second round of the European Tour event.

A video posted to the European Tour Twitter account showed the mongoose party frolicking alongside the course with bewildered golfers looking on.

They're back...



Return of the Mongooses!



https://t.co/KGoy9ek8q6 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 11, 2016

Play was briefly disrupted Thursday when between 15 and 20 mongooses made a dash across the 16th green.