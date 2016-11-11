Story highlights
- Shiffrin: Trump's values "not ideal"
- US skier says women will find own role models
- Says actress Emma Watson is someone to look up to
(CNN)She's a US citizen traveling abroad — and now's she wondering just what people think of Americans after Donald Trump became President-elect.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin flew from Switzerland to Levi, Finland for the latest round of the World Cup circuit in the immediate aftermath of Trump's stunning election victory over Hillary Clinton.
"His speech after he won was on the radio in Switzerland. Everybody in the (airport) shuttle bus was making their own comments in their own languages and I was like 'Oh my God! What is everyone thinking?'" Shiffrin told CNN's Alpine Edge show ahead of this weekend's races.
The 21-year-old Shiffrin also had a message for young American women given some of the sexist and racist remarks attributed to Trump during a heated election campaign.
"The values that he portrays to everybody are not ideal," added Shiffrin, the Olympic slalom champion and a two-time world champion in the discipline.
"But I don't think women are going to be looking to him. I think they still look to Hillary or someone like (actress) Emma Watson," said Shiffrin, referring to the star of the Harry Potter movies, who is also a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.
"I was just looking at something that she posted on social media last night. She said I am going to wake up tomorrow and work even harder for the things I believe in.
"I think everybody is still going to do that. If you really care and you're a girl out there who has huge dreams or even tiny dreams -- if you really care about them you're going to look to the right people no matter what."
Trump, who owned the Miss Universe and Miss USA beauty pageants from 1996-2015, has long been criticized for derogatory comments towards women.
In footage that surfaced last month from a 2005 unaired taping of "Access Hollywood," Trump is heard using sexually aggressive language to boast about groping women, adding "when you're a star they let you do it."
He later posted a 90-second video on social media, apologizing and admitting he has said some "foolish things."