Skier Lindsey Vonn breaks her arm in training

Story highlights Lindsey Vonn is 11 wins off the all time World Cup record

(CNN) Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has broken her arm in training, just weeks into the current ski season.

She sustained the injury in a crash Thursday on Copper Mountain, in Colorado.

"I had successful surgery (Thursday) night in Vail and everyone took great care of me," Vonn said in a Facebook post Friday.

"While I am beyond frustrated by this latest setback, at least my knees are OK and I will return to the slopes as soon as possible, as I always do! Thank you for the continued love and support, it means so much to me."

