Skier Lindsey Vonn breaks her arm in training

Story highlights
- Lindsey Vonn is 11 wins off the all time World Cup record
- Skier broke her arm training in Colorado
(CNN)Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has broken her arm in training, just weeks into the current ski season.
She sustained the injury in a crash Thursday on Copper Mountain, in Colorado.
"I had successful surgery (Thursday) night in Vail and everyone took great care of me," Vonn said in a Facebook post Friday.
"While I am beyond frustrated by this latest setback, at least my knees are OK and I will return to the slopes as soon as possible, as I always do! Thank you for the continued love and support, it means so much to me."
Injury plagued
Vonn, the most successful woman in World Cup ski racing with 76 wins, suffered a nasty knee fracture in March that ended her ski season.
The 31-year-old skier already had an extensive injury history, including the torn ACL/MCL and fractured tibial plateau she suffered during the World Championships in February 2013.
It is unclear how long the injury will keep Vonn off the slopes. She is currently 11 wins away from breaking the all-time World Cup record set by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark in 1989.