(CNN) He's not known for pulling his punches -- either inside or out of the Octagon -- and now MMA star Conor McGregor has weighed in on underdog Donald Trump's stunning upset of Hillary Clinton in the U.S. Presidential election.

"I'm not from around here, [but] maybe Donald won't be so bad," Irishman McGregor told CNN as he was preparing to take on Eddie Alvarez at Saturday's UFC 205 Madison Square Garden showpiece.

"I don't really feel anything changes -- essentially it's just like a fight. Someone wins, someone loses, and then you wake up and everyone's day carries on ... I wish him well, [let's] see what he does."

McGregor referred to the recent series of debates between Trump and Clinton as "verbal warfare ... similar to what I'm involved in," but added he hasn't seen any examples of the divisiveness that has dogged the new President-elect.

Pressed further, McGregor replied: "I do not care."

