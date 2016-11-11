Congressional leaders say TPP is dead

Story highlights The Trans-Pacific Partnership is a proposed trade pact with 12 Asia-Pacific countries

The Obama administration has long argued that TPP is essential to shoring up America's influence in the Asia-Pacific region

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump has promised to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and while White House officials maintain they haven't given up on pushing the trade pact through Congress, leaders on Capitol Hill say they do not plan to bring the deal up for a vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters this week the Senate would not act on the sweeping trade deal with 12 Asia-Pacific nations in the lame-duck session of Congress and House Speaker Paul Ryan has said the GOP does not have the votes to pass it in the House.

"If the next president wants to negotiate a trade agreement, he has the opportunity to do that and to send it up," McConnell said. "It's certainly not going to be brought up this year and it'd be up to discussions with the new president as to, you know -- I think the President-elect made it pretty clear he was not in favor of the current agreement."

Since Trump has vowed to kill the trade deal, there is little hope it will come up for a vote once the next Congress is sworn in.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who will become the chamber's top Democrat in January, also told labor leaders Thursday the deal would not be ratified, according to a source familiar with his remarks.

