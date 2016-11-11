First on CNN: Tea Party Patriots warn against Priebus for chief of staff

Story highlights
- The group says it doesn't want a Washington insider
- Priebus would be a reassuring presence to establishment Republicans
Washington (CNN)President-elect Donald Trump hasn't yet publicly named a chief of staff, but already, a major tea party group is warning him against naming one of his reported top choices.
The Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund warned against a "Washington insider" to run Trump's White House, specifically naming Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, who is said to be one of Trump's top two choices.
Jenny Beth Martin, the co-founder of TPPCF, told CNN in a statement that the group wants Trump to "drain the swamp."
"No Washington insider, regardless of who it is, should serve as President Trump's chief of staff," Martin said. "Appointing Reince Priebus (or any other DC establishment insider) would make it more difficult, not less, for President Trump to achieve the change the people voted for. It's time to drain the swamp -- not promote insiders beholden to the Washington establishment who helped create it."
Trump's choice for chief of staff is coming down to two men who have closely advised him, but whose backgrounds and political styles could not be more different: Priebus and Steve Bannon, the Trump campaign CEO and executive chairman of Breitbart News.
Priebus would be a reassuring presence to establishment Republicans still uncertain about what a Trump White House will look like.
He would also bring decades of political experience and understanding of the wheels of power -- as a Washington insider.
Trump campaigned on the message that he'd flip Washington upside down and would "drain the swamp" of elite politicians who have been in Washington for decades.
The TPPCF campaigned for Trump during the 2016 election, including doing grassroots efforts to reach voters in battleground states the last six weeks of the campaign.