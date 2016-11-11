First on CNN: Tea Party Patriots warn against Priebus for chief of staff

Story highlights The group says it doesn't want a Washington insider

Priebus would be a reassuring presence to establishment Republicans

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump hasn't yet publicly named a chief of staff, but already, a major tea party group is warning him against naming one of his reported top choices.

The Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund warned against a "Washington insider" to run Trump's White House, specifically naming Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, who is said to be one of Trump's top two choices.

Jenny Beth Martin, the co-founder of TPPCF, told CNN in a statement that the group wants Trump to "drain the swamp."

"No Washington insider, regardless of who it is, should serve as President Trump's chief of staff," Martin said. "Appointing Reince Priebus (or any other DC establishment insider) would make it more difficult, not less, for President Trump to achieve the change the people voted for. It's time to drain the swamp -- not promote insiders beholden to the Washington establishment who helped create it."

