Kremlin: 'Lousy' US relations could improve with Trump

Washington (CNN) A top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of points of agreement between the Kremlin and President-elect Donald Trump in a wide-ranging interview with CNN Friday, even as he said the relationship with the current White House is "lousy."

"They seem to be very pragmatic, both of them," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Christiane Amanpour. "We've heard Mr. Trump mentioning overwhelming priority of America's national interests. And the same is being proclaimed by President Putin. He's very consistent in that, saying that Russia and Russia's people's prosperity and their national interests are the main objective and main priority."

He continued: "But at the same time they both expressed a readiness to develop good relations with other countries in the world ... this is a very good, very positive coincidence in my opinion."

In contrast, Peskov said that the Russian government has a "lousy" relationship with the Obama administration.

"If our two leaders, I mean the current Russia's leader, President Putin, and President-elect Trump, are wise enough to have a political will to talk to each other ... then we'll really have a chance to talk and to try to solve the problems being constructive," Peskov said. "Because what we have currently is a very lousy relationship."

