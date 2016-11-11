Story highlights "These people are going to be the very people that are going to suffer," he said

(CNN) Sir Richard Branson said Friday the voters who helped elect Donald Trump are those who will be hurt most if he gets rid of Obamacare.

"These people who voted for Donald Trump are the very people that are going to suffer if you don't have a universal healthcare system," the founder of Virgin Group said on CNN's "New Day." "These people are going to be the very people that are going to suffer if Donald Trump looks after the wealthy and doesn't tax the 1%."

Trump and many congressional Republican have campaigned on a promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"But to abolish it, millions of people are going to suffer in the states, poor people. People will die. The misery will come back to what happened before," Branson added.

