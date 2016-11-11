Pence will lead Trump transition

Story highlights New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who had been in charge, will be vice chairman

The source said Pence leading it was not unusual

Washington (CNN) Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take the helm in crafting the next presidential administration as he takes over as chairman of the transition effort, President-elect Donald Trump's transition organization announced Friday.

Pence will take over the top position on the transition team from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who began leading the presidential transition in the months before Trump's surprise victory.

Christie will now serve as a vice-chairman to the transition effort alongside Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama, retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Dr. Ben Carson and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, all of whom have been close confidantes of the billionaire during his presidential campaign.

Trump said in a statement that Pence "will build on the initial work" Christie accomplished "to help prepare a transformative government ready to lead from day one.

"The mission of our team will be clear: put together the most highly qualified group of successful leaders who will be able to implement our change agenda in Washington. Together, we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding this nation -- specifically jobs, security and opportunity," Trump said.

