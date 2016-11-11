Oprah says she has 'hope' for America

Story highlights
- "Everybody can take a deep breath now," Oprah said
- Oprah was a fervent supporter of Hillary Clinton during the campaign
Washington (CNN)Oprah Winfrey said in an interview published Friday she was heartened by the meeting between President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump this week, saying it "gave me hope."
"Everybody can take a deep breath now," the iconic talk show host told Entertainment Tonight.
"I just saw the two of them together. I will say this: I just saw President-elect Trump with President Obama in the White House and it gave me hope," she said. "To hear President-elect Trump say that he had respect for President Obama, it felt that he had reached a moment where he was actually humbled by that experience."
It wasn't just Trump who gave her hope but Obama, whom she supported in 2008. She was a fervent supporter of Hillary Clinton during the campaign.
"To hear President Obama say that he has renewed confidence in the peaceful transition, I think everybody can take a deep breath," she continued. "Everybody can take a deep breath now. Thank you."
When asked if she would consider running for office in the future, Winfrey laughed off the question.
"That will never happen to me," she said.