Brexit leader Nigel Farage calls Obama a loathsome creature

(CNN) The far-right British politician who helped Donald Trump campaign for the US presidency has called Barack Obama a "loathsome creature."

Nigel Farage, who led the British campaign to leave the European Union, also made light of sexual assault claims against Trump.

"The revolution of 2016 just keeps on rolling!" he said jubilantly.

During the interview, Farage said Donald Trump's victory was a "big opportunity" for British business and the President-elect would push for a trade deal with the country.

Former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 26, 2016

"That Obama creature, loathsome individual who couldn't stand our country, said we'd be at the back of the queue, didn't he?" Farage said.

"But what was interesting was that Trump said we'd be at the front of the queue. Listeners, bear this in mind -- however imperfect Donald Trump might be, and goodness me he is ... he loves our country, what we stand for and our culture."

Speaking to CNN's Richard Quest after the US election, Farage said 2016 had been a huge victory for his and Trumps' ideologies.

"What it's all about is -- do you believe in nation-state democracy, or are you happy with bigger supra-national forms of government where decisions get taken elsewhere?" he told Quest.

'Don't touch her for goodness sake'

"I'm going to say 'Come and schmooze, Theresa. Don't touch her for goodness sake,'" Farage said, as the hosts laughed.

"If it comes to it, I could be there as the responsible adult couldn't I? Make sure everything okay."

Farage's comments about Obama and May were widely covered in the British media and were slammed by former Blair Government Communications Director Alastair Campbell.

"He does talk about Barack Obama in a way that is really quite unpleasant ... I don't know whether there's racist undertones or not but I do think that Nigel Farage says things largely to get talked about," he said on TalkRadio

'Snobby about me'

Meanwhile, Farage says he would "think very hard" about acting as a mediator between the British government and President-elect Trump, though he claims such a role remains unlikely.

"The British Conservative Party are incredibly snobby about me, they find it very difficult to even have a conversation with me," he added.

This week's result, indeed this whole year, has seen monumental political change. I could not be happier or more optimistic about the future — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 11, 2016

Farage has been effusive in his praise of Trump in recent months and believes the two have much in common.

"I believe in nation-state democracy, I believe in controlling borders, I believe we've got to confront the threat of Islamic terrorism, and President-elect Trump believes in very much the same thing," he said.