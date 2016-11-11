Michelle Obama makes third Vogue cover appearance

Story highlights
- Inside Vogue, Michelle Obama describes a wistfulness at leaving White House life behind
- In photos by Annie Leibovitz, the first lady poses in Versace and Carolina Herrera
Washington (CNN)First Lady Michelle Obama is making her third appearance on the cover of Vogue as her days in the White House draw to a close.
The cover shows the first lady reclining on the grass in the South Lawn garden, her hair loose and her elbows propped up on a flower bed.
Inside the magazine, Obama describes a wistfulness at leaving White House life behind.
"You know, there are little ... moments," she said. "Looking out on the South Lawn and the Washington Monument and it had just rained and the grass was really green and everything popped a little bit more. It's (so) beautiful. And for that moment I thought, I'm going to miss waking up to this, having access to this anytime I want."
The first lady appeared on Vogue's cover shortly after her husband took office in 2009, and again in 2012.
In photos by Annie Leibovitz, the first lady poses in Versace and Carolina Herrera on the Blue Room Balcony and the South Portico steps.
She describes in an interview the emotional toll of the job, saying she has to be "in tune" all the time.
"I have to be in tune with my husband, where he is, how he's feeling. I have to be in tune with where my family is. The same thing is true in the work that I do. It's all about me feeling where people are," she said.