(CNN) Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said Thursday that Donald Trump's presidency must be opposed.

"The other side needs to be ready to roll right now to do whatever it takes to stop his appointment to the Supreme Court," Moore told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight."

In response to Trump's victory, tens of thousands of Americans protested in at least 25 US cities to mourn the election results. Moore joined protesters in New York who were demonstrating outside the Trump Tower.

"Literally thousands of people coming down the street and I just joined them," Moore said. "There's a lot of fear and a lot of panic amongst a lot of people right now."

Lemon reminded Moore of his past remarks predicting Trump's potential success in rust belt states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

