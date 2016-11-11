North Carolina GOP condemns KKK parade honoring Trump

Story highlights "We are disgusted and condemn this extremist ideology," the NC GOP tells CNN

"We stand with the Democratic Party in calling these out-of-state troublemakers to go home," they add

Washington (CNN) The North Carolina Republican Party condemned the Ku Klux Klan on Friday after the racist group announced a parade in the Tar Heel State to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump's win.

"We are disgusted and condemn this extremist ideology and associated actions in the strongest possible terms," NC GOP Chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement provided to CNN. "These acts and thought processes are no reflection of the heartbeat of this great country and are counter to the efforts to make America great again. We stand with the Democratic Party in calling these out-of-state troublemakers to go home."

The Loyal White Knights of Pelham, North Carolina, announced on its website that its parade will take place on December 3. Details for the parade, including where it would take place, were not immediately available, and a message left with the group was not immediately returned Friday night.

The website read, "TRUMP = TRUMP'S RACE UNITED MY PEOPLE"

Read More