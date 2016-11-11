First Muslim elected to Congress eyes run at DNC chairmanship

Story highlights Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota is looking to make a run for the influential post

(CNN) The country on Tuesday elected for president a man who once proposed "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."

Now, the first Muslim-American elected to Congress is eyeing the position of chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota is looking to make a run for the influential post, according to a source familiar with his thinking. Although Ellison has not yet officially commented on the speculation, the congressman has already picked up endorsements from prominent colleagues in Congress, including popular liberal Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is expected to be the next Senate minority leader. On Sunday Ellison also won the backing from the current Democratic Senate leader, Harry Reid of Nevada.

"My friend Keith Ellison is a terrific leader and a strong progressive who knows how to get things done," Reid said in a statement. "Now is the time for new thinking and a fresh start at the DNC. Now is the time for Keith."

The election of the next DNC head -- and what kind of Democrats emerge as the new and younger leaders of the party -- will send an important signal about the direction that the Democratic Party takes in the aftermath of Hillary Clinton's shocking defeat to Trump this week.

