Bernie Sanders' wife dismisses 2020 White House bid

Story highlights Jane Sanders says Sen. Bernie Sanders is instead focused on healing a divided country

Sanders echoes her husband's support of Rep. Keith Ellison to head the Democratic National Committee

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders' wife, Jane, dismissed speculation Friday that her husband was considering another bid for the White House in 2020.

"See? That's exactly the wrong question, Wolf," Sanders told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "Wolf" when asked whether the Vermont senator would vie for the Democratic presidential nomination in four years. "Nobody cares except the political pundits. He is not -- he's concerned about 2017."

Sanders said her husband, whose democratic socialism platform became a lightning rod for progressives disenchanted with a perceived center-left political establishment, was instead focused on healing a divided country after a bitter campaign cycle.

"He's concerned about our Muslim population in feeling great fear right now," Sanders said. "We're hoping that President-elect Trump will give them a reason to not feel that any more."

Read More