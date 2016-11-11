Clinton to campaign volunteers: 'These have been very, very tough days'

Story highlights Clinton highlighted the fact that she was on track to win the popular vote

Clinton is appearing in person for the first time at a campaign event on Friday

(CNN) Hillary Clinton, not looking to "sugarcoat it," told volunteers Friday night on a conference call that "these have been very, very tough days."

Clinton headlined a conference call with volunteers, part of a series of call Clinton will hold with advisers, volunteers, staff and donors over the next few days.

Clinton highlighted the fact that she was on track to win the popular vote and urged her volunteers to "get back out there and keep fighting."

"It looks like we're on the path to winning the popular vote and that says volumes about the importance of your work and the lasting impact it will have," Clinton said.

She added: "Listen, this is a hard loss for all of us because we know what was at stake in this election and we've got to do everything we can to continue to support the causes we believe in. When you're ready, I hope you will get back out there and keep fighting. I never thought this campaign was about one person or one election."

