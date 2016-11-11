Clinton to campaign volunteers: 'These have been very, very tough days'

Story highlights
- Clinton highlighted the fact that she was on track to win the popular vote
- Clinton is appearing in person for the first time at a campaign event on Friday
(CNN)Hillary Clinton, not looking to "sugarcoat it," told volunteers Friday night on a conference call that "these have been very, very tough days."
Clinton headlined a conference call with volunteers, part of a series of call Clinton will hold with advisers, volunteers, staff and donors over the next few days.
Clinton highlighted the fact that she was on track to win the popular vote and urged her volunteers to "get back out there and keep fighting."
"It looks like we're on the path to winning the popular vote and that says volumes about the importance of your work and the lasting impact it will have," Clinton said.
She added: "Listen, this is a hard loss for all of us because we know what was at stake in this election and we've got to do everything we can to continue to support the causes we believe in. When you're ready, I hope you will get back out there and keep fighting. I never thought this campaign was about one person or one election."
"This is a tough time for our country," Clinton said on Friday's call. "I think we've seen how people have reacted to events of this election and I know that we've got to be reaching out to each other to keep it clear in our own minds that what we did is so important."
Clinton also said that thinking about all her aides has "certainly lifted my spirits over the last few days."
"I believe in everything we fought for and I believe in you," she said. "So thank you all from the bottom of my heart."
Clinton appeared in person for the first time at a campaign event on Friday when she spoke at her all-staff party in Brooklyn. She rallied her aides, many of whom are leaving New York in the coming days. Former President Bill Clinton also attended.
She spoke briefly at the party, urging her aides to keep fighting for what they believe in and not to lose hope because of Tuesday night's loss, according to aides in the room.
An aide said Clinton's remarks were short but she planned to spend as much time in the room as needed to personally thank each aide.
Clinton has been inundated recently with mail and deliveries, including flowers. One group, an aide said, sent Clinton 1,200 red roses.
Clinton brought those roses to her party and distributed one to each of her staff members as a token of appreciation for their work on her campaign.