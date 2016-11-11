How voters who found both candidates unfit broke

Story highlights Those who agreed with both campaigns may have decided the election

Clinton's appeal among white working-class voters was especially weak

(CNN) Nearly 18 million voters cast ballots this election despite believing that neither Donald Trump nor Hillary Clinton were qualified to be president.

It was an astonishing dilemma created by two campaigns whose dominant message was that their opponent was unfit.

Those who agreed with both campaigns may have decided the election.

This disillusioned group -- 14% of all voters -- broke heavily for Trump: 69% to 15%, according to exit polls. About 1 in 7 in this group voted for someone other than the major party candidates. Most were independent voters, with 38% Republicans and 18% Democrats. Had they sat out the election instead, Clinton would have won in a landslide with 53% of the vote to Trump's 44%. Further evidence of this disillusionment can perhaps be found in total voter turnout; while votes are still being counted, early indications are that turnout is on par with its lowest rate in 20 years

As both parties scour the exit polls for answers, they may have trouble distinguishing between fundamental shifts in the electorate and a strong distaste for both candidates. Voters who expressed negative feelings for both choices broke in Trump's favor. Of the 29% of voters who said neither candidate was honest, 45% voted for Trump compared to 40% for Clinton. Of those who had concerns or fears about both candidates, 49% voted for Trump while only 29% voted for Clinton.

