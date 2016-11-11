Reid: Trump has big job after spurring 'forces of hate and bigotry'

Story highlights An aide said to Harry Reid said expect more fire from the Nevada Democrat in the coming days

Reid, who did not seek re-election this year, also accused Trump of being a 'sexual predator'

Washington (CNN) The departing leader of the Senate Democrats, Harry Reid, blasted President-elect Donald Trump on Friday as having "emboldened the forces of hate and bigotry" and said the responsibility for unifying the country is in his hands.

"The election of Donald Trump has emboldened the forces of hate and bigotry in America," Reid, the Senate minority leader, said in a stinging statement, which is a departure from the strategy of other leading Democrats.

Both Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama have argued that Trump should be given a chance to lead. Obama welcomed Trump to the White House Thursday and said they had an excellent meeting. There was no such welcome from Reid.

"White nationalists, Vladimir Putin and ISIS are celebrating Donald Trump's victory, while innocent, law-abiding Americans are wracked with fear -- especially African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Muslim Americans, LGBT Americans and Asian Americans," Reid continued. "Watching white nationalists celebrate while innocent Americans cry tears of fear does not feel like America."

An aide to Reid explained that veteran Nevada Democrat was firing away now because he was "appalled by the rush to normalize Trump." The aide said to expect more fire from Reid in the coming days.

Read More