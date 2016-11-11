Can Trump build a wall without Congress' approval?

Story highlights Trump could cite existing law enacted by Congress in both 2008 and 2010 to build the wall along the border

The hard part is overcoming the myriad of lawsuits that would almost certainly ensue

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's advisers have suggested the incoming president could just build a wall along the border with Mexico without congressional approval.

Are they right?

Well, Trump could cite existing law enacted by Congress in both 2008 and 2010 to build the wall along the border. But he would need to figure out a way to pay for it.

If Mexico refuses to pay for it, then he'd have to turn to Congress to appropriate money -- something he could try to do through the Department of Homeland Security's annual funding bill. However, he would need to overcome a likely Democratic filibuster -- meaning he would need 60 votes in the Senate, requiring Democratic support.

