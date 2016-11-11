Trump appears open to compromise on Obamacare

Story highlights Trump told the paper he was reconsidering his stance after Thursday's meeting with Obama

It's a far cry from what Trump uttered during the primary to his boisterous fans at rallies

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump appeared open Friday to compromising on his oft-repeated pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The comments, made in an interview with the Wall Street Journal , signal less of a policy shift for Trump than a change from the rhetoric that helped win him the presidency just three days ago and could set up a fight with conservatives.

Trump told the paper he was reconsidering his stance after Thursday's meeting with President Barack Obama, who urged him to protect parts of the law. Trump said he would like to keep the provision forbidding discrimination based on pre-existing conditions and to allow young Americans to remain on their parents' healthcare plans.

"Either Obamacare will be amended, or repealed and replaced," he said, acknowledging that it was Obama, who met with Trump in the Oval Office for 90 minutes, who encouraged him to reconsider. "I told him I will look at his suggestions, and out of respect, I will do that."

That position is not entirely new -- he did say as much at least once during the primaries. But the statement, three days after Americans elected him president, is a fresh sign that he may be willing to distance himself from some of his campaign positioning, such as calling for the immediate repeal and replace of Obamacare.

