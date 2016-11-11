Donald Trump says he hasn't talked to China's Xi

Story highlights Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Trump

Trump used strong rhetoric against China in the campaign

Washington (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump this week, saying the two countries "shoulder a special responsibility" as the world's largest developed and developing nations.

"China pays high attention to the Sino-US relationship and hopes to develop a sound, long-term and stable relationship with the US," Xi said.

Xi added he hoped to "settle all disputes with the US in accordance with the principle of nonconfrontation."

China Central Television said Xi congratulated Trump in a phone call. But Xinhua, the nation's official news agency, said Xi sent a congratulatory message, not specifying how the message was delivered. Chinese officials also said there was no phone call.

Read More