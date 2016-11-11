Trump says he hasn't spoken to Chinese leader. State-run media says he has.

Story highlights Chinese President Xi Jinping says he called Trump

Trump says he hasn't heard from the president

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump said he did not talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping after he won the presidential election, contrary to claims by Chinese state-run media.

According to state-run China Central Television, Xi said he congratulated Trump in a phone call and said the two countries "shoulder a special responsibility" as the world's largest developed and developing nations.

"China pays high attention to the Sino-US relationship and hopes to develop a sound, long-term and stable relationship with the US," Xi said.

Xi added he hoped to "settle all disputes with the US in accordance with the principle of nonconfrontation."

