Trump says he hasn't spoken to Chinese leader. State-run media says he has.

- Chinese President Xi Jinping says he called Trump
- Trump says he hasn't heard from the president
Washington (CNN)President-elect Donald Trump said he did not talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping after he won the presidential election, contrary to claims by Chinese state-run media.
According to state-run China Central Television, Xi said he congratulated Trump in a phone call and said the two countries "shoulder a special responsibility" as the world's largest developed and developing nations.
"China pays high attention to the Sino-US relationship and hopes to develop a sound, long-term and stable relationship with the US," Xi said.
Xi added he hoped to "settle all disputes with the US in accordance with the principle of nonconfrontation."
However, Trump told the Wall Street Journal in a story published Friday that he has spoken with or heard from "most" leaders except Xi.
Trump's spokeswoman Hope Hicks told CNN later on Friday that the Wall Street Journal story is "accurate."
Trump may have to work on his relationship with the Asian powerhouse after he's taken to strong rhetoric against the country, saying at a campaign rally in May, "We can't continue to allow China to rape our country, and that's what they're doing."
He's also accused China of stealing US jobs and he threatened high trade tariffs against the country.