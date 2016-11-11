Trump describes Clinton's concession call

Story highlights Trump described the call as "lovely"

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump told "60 Minutes" correspondent Leslie Stahl that Hillary Clinton made a "lovely" phone call to him to concede the presidential race.

"It was a tough call for her. I mean, I can imagine. Tougher for her than it would have been for me, and for me it would have been very, very difficult," Trump said in his first TV interview since being elected as the 45th president of the United States. Clips of the interview were released Friday night and the network will air the full interview Sunday evening.

Clinton reportedly called Trump to concede early Wednesday morning. She publicly conceded later in the day before staffers and supporters.

"She couldn't have been nicer. She just said, 'Congratulations, Donald. Well done.' and I said, 'I want to thank you very much. You were a great competitor.' She's very strong and very smart," Trump told Stahl.

Trump also noted he received a call from former President Bill Clinton.

