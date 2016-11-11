'Riggin ironic: More Americans voted for Clinton

Story highlights Clinton won popular vote, but Trump won election because electoral system doesn't treat each vote equally

William Howell: Trump decried political system as "rigged," but the system that distorts vote delivered him presidency

William Howell is a professor of political science at the University of Chicago and co-author, with Terry Moe, of "Relic: How Our Constitution Undermines Effective Government—And Why We Need a More Powerful Presidency. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) For the past year, Donald Trump has billed himself as a populist insurgent who would, at long last, take the fight to a political system that was designed to subvert the will of the people. On Election Day, however, Trump lost the popular vote.

Due to the Electoral College, however, Trump, not Clinton, will assume the presidency.

William Howell

How is this possible? Here, things get a little tricky. This is because technically we do not vote directly for the President. Rather, each of us selects state electors who, in turn, choose the next President. Nearly always, electors follow the will of the people (more on this below). Hence, the differences we observe between electoral and popular votes have less to do with obdurate electors and more to do with the ways in which electoral votes are assigned and counted.

To be sure, the number of electors — generally selected by party officials and assigned to each state — crucially depends upon its population. But by setting a minimum on the number of electors who represent each state, no matter how small, and then by awarding a state's electoral votes to a candidate on a winner-take-all basis (Maine and Nebraska excepted), the results of the Electoral College vote may deviate rather substantially from the popular vote.