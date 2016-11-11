Nixon's lesson for Trump transition team

Story highlights Tim Naftali: Trump team should note unique risk of Nixon's instability

Tim Naftali is a CNN presidential historian and clinical associate professor of history and public service at New York University and was the founding director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. A biographer of George H.W. Bush, he is working on a new history of the Kennedy presidency. For further information about Watergate and Richard Nixon's abuses of power, visit here. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) When Richard Nixon had a hard time sleeping during the 1968 campaign, he would take a sleeping pill, have a scotch and start calling people. "[The calls] were filled with late at night anxiety," recalled campaign aide Leonard Garment in 2007 for the Nixon Library, "fear, sleeplessness, and the knowledge that he had to get to sleep. ..." These calls came at midnight or later and they often involved the candidate just rambling.

Tim Naftali

The erratic behavior did not end with the campaign and soon became a problem for the new administration. White House chief of staff H.R. "Bob" Haldeman concluded that he had to design a system to protect the President from himself. As Haldeman would describe it in his memoir, "The Ends of Power," it involved a "conspiracy to keep the dark side down; the light side up."

The tipping point for Haldeman came only six months into the administration, when Nixon ordered wiretaps on every sub-Cabinet official who was in the White House Situation Room. Nixon also dreamed up a scheme that had staffer Pat Buchanan work up a fake National Security Council document to leave in the Situation Room to see if it, too, leaked.

"I realized that many problems in our administration arose not solely from the outside, but from inside the Oval Office — and even deeper, from inside the character of Richard Nixon," Haldeman wrote years later.

It is much too early to say whether Donald Trump will challenge Richard Nixon for the distinction of being the most unstable personality to inhabit the White House in the modern era. His behavior during the campaign, however, does raise some red flags. So, as Donald Trump begins putting together his core group of about 30 advisers and top administration officials -- a chief of staff, Cabinet members -- during this transition, it is useful to see how the US government evolved 40 years ago to meet the challenge of an erratic commander in chief: where the effort succeeded and, sadly, where and why it ultimately failed. The consequences of that failure would have not only domestic but also major global consequences.