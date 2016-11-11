How I'm observing Veterans Day

Story highlights Hannah Kim is taking a journey to record memories of Korean War veterans

Hannah Kim is chief of staff and communications director for US Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-New York. She is the founder of Remember727. The views expressed here are hers.

(CNN) Every day as I walk into the US Capitol I thank God for the opportunity to serve the country I love so much and live the American Dream. When I return from work and watch the news about Congress, I often pinch myself. Only in America can a daughter of an immigrant family from Korea become the spokeswoman and chief of staff to a national leader. It is not only my greatest honor but also a testament to the sacrifices of the veterans to whom I am indebted.

Hannah Kim with Don Loudner of the National American Indian Veterans Association.

In fact, I often remind my boss -- who is a Korean War hero -- that without him and his comrades, I literally would not be here.

In stark contrast, North Korea remains the world's most repressed economy and state. I am grateful I was not born above the 38th parallel and am among the 2 million Korean-Americans now thriving in the land of the free.

Yet, as etched in the hearts of the veterans and inscribed throughout our nation's memorials, "Freedom Is Not Free." It has always deeply pained me to realize how many of us often take it for granted.

