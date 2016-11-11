President Trump, we need 21st-century law and order

Story highlights Cedric L. Alexander: Trump should not be like Nixon when it comes to law and order

Cedric L. Alexander is a CNN law enforcement analyst and director of public safety at the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. He is a former president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

(CNN) When candidate Donald Trump called himself the "law and order candidate," the pundits scoffed. He sounded just like Richard Nixon, they said.

But Nixon, the 37th president, was not the first to associate himself with law and order. George Washington, the first president, called himself the nation's "Chief Magistrate," a steward of law and order. Presidents and police officers take similar oaths, to protect and defend the Constitution. Having taken it, every president must be a law and order president.

Now that he has been elevated from candidate to chief executive, Donald Trump is no exception. I appeal to him, however, to become the law and order president not for Nixon's 20th century, but for our 21st.

Law is legislation as enacted by the people's representatives in government. We are all obliged to obey the law. Order, as we understand the concept in the 21st century, is created by the people, the police, the legislature, and the courts as they work together to administer the law. Order is not simply forced on people by the police or handed down to them by Congress or the courts. Order is a collaboration among all, the product of the American community.

Our 21st century order is shaped by our Constitution, which demands that the laws be applied equally, justly, and humanely. In an earlier time in America, the law made some people the property of other people, the law discriminated against some, the law divided race from race. Even today, elsewhere in the world, evil things are done in the name of law. But thanks to our collaborative, Constitutional concept of order, we 21st century Americans do not use the law in these ways.

