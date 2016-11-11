Story highlights Perez drops sponsor after border wall tweet

(CNN) Formula One driver Sergio Perez has dropped one of his sponsors for "making fun" of Mexico on Twitter.

Perez, born in Guadalajara, reacted after sunglasses company Hawkers posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet suggesting Mexicans buy a pair of shades to hide their tears when President-elect Donald Trump's border wall is constructed.

The Force India driver, popularly known as "Checo," was not amused.

Que mal comentario, Hoy mismo acabo mi relación con @HawkersMX .Nunca voy a dejar que nadie se burle de mi País! #MexicoUnido — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 9, 2016

"What a bad comment, today I end my relationship with @HawkersMX. I won't let anyone make fun of my country! #MexicoUnited," he tweeted.

Hawkers subsequently deleted the offending tweet and released a video in which co-founder David Moreno apologized for the company's "serious error."