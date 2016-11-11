Breaking News

Brazil GP: Rosberg and Hamilton resume title duel at Interlagos

By Dave Gilbert, CNN

Updated 11:28 AM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/03/20/motorsport/motorsport-australia-gp-rosberg-alonso/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning in Albert Park&lt;/a&gt;. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Australia, March 20Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, winning in Albert Park. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton&#39;s charge. &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/04/03/motorsport/rosberg-mercedes-bahrain-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert &lt;/a&gt;to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Bahrain, April 3Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton's charge. Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/04/17/motorsport/chinese-gp-rosberg-vettel-kvyat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rosberg wins again &lt;/a&gt;to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
China, April 17In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but Rosberg wins again to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/01/motorsport/russian-grand-prix-sochi-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;moved into a 43-point lead.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Russia, May 1President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate moved into a 43-point lead.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/15/motorsport/spanish-grand-prix-max-verstappen-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;became the sport&#39;s youngest race-winner at 18&lt;/a&gt; ...
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Spain, May 15F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen became the sport's youngest race-winner at 18 ...
Hide Caption
5 of 21
But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Spain, May 15But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
The wait is over as Hamilton &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/29/motorsport/monaco-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton-wins-daniel-ricciardo-nico-rosberg-formula-one/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wins his first grand prix of 2016&lt;/a&gt; in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg&#39;s championship lead is cut to 24 points.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Monaco, May 29The wait is over as Hamilton wins his first grand prix of 2016 in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg's championship lead is cut to 24 points.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
&quot;Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,&quot; says Hamilton as he &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/12/motorsport/motorsport-canada-gp-hamilton-vettel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Canada, June 12"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee," says Hamilton as he dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/19/motorsport/motorsport-european-gp-rosberg-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg.&lt;/a&gt; Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Azerbaijan, June 19F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg. Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/03/motorsport/motorsport-austrian-gp-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to take the win&lt;/a&gt; while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Austria, July 3A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives to take the win while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/10/motorsport/britishgp-hamilton-rosberg-verstappen/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone.&lt;/a&gt; Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Britain, July 10Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone. Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/24/motorsport/hungarian-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thanks to a win in Budapest. &lt;/a&gt;The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Hungary, July 24Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 thanks to a win in Budapest. The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
At the final race before F1&#39;s summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/31/motorsport/lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg-daniel-ricciardo-max-verstappen-german-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Germany, July 31At the final race before F1's summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/08/28/motorsport/belgian-grand-prix-chaos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for his first win at the legendary circuit.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Belgium, August 28A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag for his first win at the legendary circuit.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/09/04/sport/monza-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to his first win at Monza&lt;/a&gt; and cuts Hamilton&#39;s championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Italy, September 4Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms to his first win at Monza and cuts Hamilton's championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
F1&#39;s night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/09/18/motorsport/singapore-f1-rosberg-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory.&lt;/a&gt; Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Singapore, September 18F1's night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory. Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. &quot;Oh no, no,&quot; moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/10/02/motorsport/malaysia-gp/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen&lt;/a&gt; to extend his lead to 23 points.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Malaysia, October 2Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. "Oh no, no," moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen to extend his lead to 23 points.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/10/09/motorsport/japanese-gp-rosberg-mercedes-hamilton/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2015/03/15/motorsport/motorsport-f1-standings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;championship standings.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Japan, October 9Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the championship standings.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors&#39; championship in Suzuka.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Japan, October 9Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors' championship in Suzuka.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/23/motorsport/us-gp-hamilton-rosberg/&quot;&gt; a win at the Circuit of The Americas&lt;/a&gt;. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second place finish.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
USA, October 23Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with a win at the Circuit of The Americas. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second place finish.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/30/motorsport/motorsport-mexico-gp-hamilton-rosberg/&quot;&gt; his first Mexico Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Mexico, October 30 Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning his first Mexico Grand Prix. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
mercedes hamilton rosberg australiamercedes hamilton rosberg bahrainmercedes hamilton rosberg chinaRosberg Putinmax verstappen wins in spainSpanish GP Rosberg Hamiltonmercedes hamilton rosberg monacomercedes hamilton rosberg canadamercedes hamilton rosberg bakumercedes hamilton rosberg austriaHamilton crowd surfingmercedes hamilton rosberg hungarymercedes hamilton rosberg germanyspa podium 2016mercedes hamilton rosberg italyRosberg triumphmotorsport lewis hamiltonmercedes hamilton rosberg japanmercedes team win 2016hamilton cut out 19 what a shot 1031

Story highlights

  • Nico Rosberg could win F1 title on Sunday
  • Has intense rivalry with teammate Hamilton
  • Ross Brawn: "Both men very passionate"
  • Hamilton intends to fight to "the bitter end"

(CNN)Brazil's Interlagos circuit is set to take center stage in the battle to see who will be crowned 2016 Formula One world champion.

Once again, the focus is on the often fraught rivalry between Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.
    Rosberg leads the Briton by 19 points heading into the penultimate race of the season and victory on Sunday will secure his first drivers' title, but the German will also be crowned champion if Hamilton finishes down the order.
    "It's awesome to be fighting for the world championship with two races to go and so, yeah, excited about the weekend, looking forward to it and of course going to try to go for the win," Rosberg said at the driver's pre-race press conference.
    Three-time champion Hamilton has never won the Brazilian Grand Prix but if he takes the checkered flag the title will be decided at the season finale in Abu Dhabi later this month.

    F1 2016 drivers championship (after 19/21 rounds)

    Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 349 points

    Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 330

    Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) 242

    Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 187

    Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 178

    Read More
    The Mercedes driver's duel has occasionally turned ugly. The pair clashed on the track in a second-corner incident at the Spanish Grand Prix in May this year, putting them both out of the race. They also collided at the climax of the Austrian Grand Prix in July.
    Tensions have spilled over off the track too.
    Ahead of last year's podium ceremony at the US Grand Prix, Hamilton tossed a cap in Rosberg's direction only for the German to frustratedly sling it back -- Hamilton's had just clinched the world title with victory in Austin.
    Read: Perez drops sponsor after disrespectful tweet
    But while the relations between two drivers has been strained at times, it's never reached breaking point -- a testament to the Mercedes team's man-management skills, argues Ross Brawn, who was team principal at the German constructor from 2010 to 2013.
    "They've had their ups and down," Brawn told CNN, but believes they are both happy at Mercedes and want to stay.
    "If you look at Prost-Senna or other situations where two drivers are fighting genuinely for a world championship, it's a pretty delicate situation. It's easy for that stuff to boil over.
    "I think it's a testament to both Nico and Lewis and the management of the team which has kept it fairly level."
    Ross Brawn on the Mercedes driver rivalry
    Ross Brawn on the Mercedes driver rivalry

      JUST WATCHED

      Ross Brawn on the Mercedes driver rivalry

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ross Brawn on the Mercedes driver rivalry 02:29

    'New heights'

    Brawn, who was technical director at Ferrari when Michael Schumacher dominated the championship, says he enjoyed working with both men and thought the competition between the two was driving them to new heights.
    "They are experienced, they are mature ... both very passionate about F1 -- but different.
    "Lewis has a different profile outside of the car to Nico -- they are almost opposite ends of the scale," he said.
    Japan GP: Nico Rosberg rises above &#39;bunnygate&#39; to better Lewis Hamilton
    Japan GP: Rosberg rises above 'bunnygate' to better Lewis Hamilton
    The season has been an intriguing one with the advantage swinging between the German and British drivers.
    Rosberg started well only for Hamilton to claw his way back into the lead.
    The current world champion was then frustrated by a series of mechanical problems and appeared to lose focus in Japan when he played with his cellphone in a pre-race press conference.
    Then at the last race in Mexico, Rosberg struggled for pace in qualifying and lost points to Hamilton even as the prospect of becoming champion loomed.
    The German is looking to emulate his dad Keke who won the 1982 world championship to become the second father and son -- after Graham Hill and son Damon -- to win F1 world titles.

    'Fight to the bitter end'

    But Hamilton is determined not to give up his title without a fight.
    "I'm going to keep pushing," he told F1.com. "Since the beginning of my F1 career I've seen that everything can change even at the very last moment, so you have to fight to the bitter end.
    "I've never won in Brazil, so I go into this weekend focused on changing that."
    Interlagos often produces a hot and intense race -- and half of the last 16 races have seen incidents that brought out the safety car.
    Whoever wins the title, Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has already secured third place. He can't catch the Mercedes drivers and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is too far behind to be a threat.
    Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
    It will be a sad day for veteran driver Felipe Massa who is due to race in his last grand prix on home soil. During his career he has clocked up two wins in Brazil, five podium finishes and more laps there than anyone else on the current grid.
    "Interlagos is home. It's the place I grew up," he said.